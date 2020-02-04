Brokers Set Expectations for OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:OCFC)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report issued on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on OCFC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.50 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.30.

OCFC stock opened at $23.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.72. OceanFirst Financial has a 52 week low of $20.46 and a 52 week high of $26.09.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $74.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.18 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 25.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $351,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,640 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $24,347,000 after buying an additional 15,406 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1,609.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 170,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after buying an additional 160,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 514.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 330,899 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,809,000 after buying an additional 277,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 148.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 45,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This is a boost from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 32.85%.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

