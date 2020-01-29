Brokers Set Expectations for Teradyne, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:TER)

Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Teradyne in a report released on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp analyst W. Twigg now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $3.42 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.11. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Teradyne’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $654.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.95 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share.

TER has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.58.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $71.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.45. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $35.91 and a 12 month high of $81.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $581,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider King Wallace 362,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,533,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,362,000 after acquiring an additional 170,651 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Teradyne by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,384,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,242,000 after buying an additional 48,076 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth $64,450,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 215.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,076,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,368,000 after acquiring an additional 735,109 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 16.8% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 899,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,080,000 after acquiring an additional 129,582 shares during the period.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Article: Depreciation