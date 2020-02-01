Brokers Set Expectations for Urban Edge Properties’ Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:UE)

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) – Analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Urban Edge Properties in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.30. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Urban Edge Properties’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.15. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $91.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.02 million.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Edge Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

UE opened at $18.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 7.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.08. Urban Edge Properties has a 1-year low of $15.96 and a 1-year high of $21.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UE. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 50,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 198,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 38,153 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 177,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 33,083 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 269,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 31,627 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 144,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

