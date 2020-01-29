Brompton Split Banc (TSE:SBC) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of Brompton Split Banc Corp. (TSE:SBC) traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$13.23 and last traded at C$13.30, 17,411 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 99% from the average session volume of 8,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.41.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.93, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.76 million and a PE ratio of -56.89.

Brompton Split Banc Company Profile (TSE:SBC)

Brompton Split Banc Corp. is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily engaged in the banking sector. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index.

