Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $71.48

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $71.48 and traded as high as $81.66. Brookfield Asset Management shares last traded at $81.48, with a volume of 759,788 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$77.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$71.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.04, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $82.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.58%.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, Director J. Bruce Flatt sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.07, for a total value of C$13,312,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,340,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$558,390,115.13. Also, Director Jeffrey Miles Blidner sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.48, for a total transaction of C$175,895.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 640,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$48,999,843.27.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile (TSE:BAM.A)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

