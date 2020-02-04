Brookfield Business Partners (BBU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.40%. On average, analysts expect Brookfield Business Partners to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE BBU opened at $42.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1-year low of $31.21 and a 1-year high of $44.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.95 and its 200-day moving average is $39.26.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BBU shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Business Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.20.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

See Also: What is Forex?