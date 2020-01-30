Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the December 31st total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

BBU stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,458. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.18. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. Brookfield Business Partners has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $44.06.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, January 20th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Business Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 6,910.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 9,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

