Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 3.27%.

Shares of NASDAQ BPY opened at $18.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.90. Brookfield Property Partners has a 1 year low of $17.88 and a 1 year high of $21.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.07.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BPY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Property Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

