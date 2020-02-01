Brookfield Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.54

Brookfield Real Estate Services Inc (TSE:BRE)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.54 and traded as high as $15.45. Brookfield Real Estate Services shares last traded at $15.41, with a volume of 10,157 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.49 million and a P/E ratio of 19.69.

Brookfield Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$11.57 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Brookfield Real Estate Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 173.30%.

About Brookfield Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE)

Brookfield Real Estate Services Inc, doing business as Bridgemarq Real Estate Services, provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate sales services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston & Daniel brands.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks