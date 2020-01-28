Brookline Bancorp (BRKL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $15.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Brookline Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $16.96.

BRKL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

In related news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $163,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $480,600 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

