Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) – Analysts at William Blair upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Brown & Brown in a report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.53. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s FY2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $45.36 on Thursday. Brown & Brown has a 1 year low of $26.58 and a 1 year high of $45.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.50.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth $537,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,460,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 12,396 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in Brown & Brown by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 57,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at $724,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Jerome Scott Penny sold 30,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total transaction of $1,184,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 24.29%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

