Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.77% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BRO. Barclays increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Brown & Brown from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Shares of BRO stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.05. The company had a trading volume of 66,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Brown & Brown has a twelve month low of $26.58 and a twelve month high of $45.44. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.50.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Jerome Scott Penny sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total transaction of $1,184,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 95.4% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 97,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 56,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

