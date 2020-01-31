Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) PT Raised to $48.00 at Raymond James

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BRO. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from an underweight rating to an equal rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.67.

NYSE:BRO traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.36. 1,807,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,591,964. Brown & Brown has a twelve month low of $26.58 and a twelve month high of $45.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.25 and a 200 day moving average of $37.45.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 24.29%.

In other news, EVP Jerome Scott Penny sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total value of $1,184,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

