Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

BRO opened at $41.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.69. Brown & Brown has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $42.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 27.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BRO shares. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Brown & Brown from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Jerome Scott Penny sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total transaction of $1,184,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

