Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B) Declares $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.174 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th.

BF.B stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.60. 7,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,551. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.05. The company has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.63. Brown-Forman has a 52-week low of $45.92 and a 52-week high of $72.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.97 million. Brown-Forman had a return on equity of 50.65% and a net margin of 25.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that Brown-Forman will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on BF.B shares. ValuEngine downgraded Brown-Forman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Redburn Partners downgraded Brown-Forman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Cfra downgraded Brown-Forman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Brown-Forman has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.33.

About Brown-Forman

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

