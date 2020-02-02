Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.10-$5.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.21. Brunswick also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.10-5.40 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,291,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.38. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $41.02 and a 12 month high of $64.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.79, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.70.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $917.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.55 million. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a positive return on equity of 25.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brunswick will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Longbow Research cut shares of Brunswick from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Brunswick to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brunswick from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.95.

In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $79,322.36. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?