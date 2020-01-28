Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Sunday, March 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

Bryn Mawr Bank has increased its dividend by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Bryn Mawr Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 33.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bryn Mawr Bank to earn $3.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

BMTC stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.35. 311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,711. The company has a market cap of $795.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 52 week low of $33.26 and a 52 week high of $41.40.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $59.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.97 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.66%. Analysts forecast that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BMTC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Bryn Mawr Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

