Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,900 shares, a growth of 66.0% from the December 31st total of 85,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Bryn Mawr Bank stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.95. 1,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,711. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Bryn Mawr Bank has a one year low of $33.26 and a one year high of $41.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.91 million, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.77.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $59.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is 33.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BMTC. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

