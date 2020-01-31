BST/ETP 20621130 WTI OIL ETC (LON:WTID) Shares Down 2.3%

BST/ETP 20621130 WTI OIL ETC (LON:WTID) shares dropped 2.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,747.50 ($22.99) and last traded at GBX 1,750.25 ($23.02), approximately 7,791 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,119% from the average daily volume of 639 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,791 ($23.56).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,411.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,167.37.

