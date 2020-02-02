BT Group (NYSE:BT) Getting Neutral Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News coverage about BT Group (NYSE:BT) has been trending neutral on Sunday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. BT Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the utilities provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected BT Group’s score:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.32. BT Group has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $17.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.74.

BT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays downgraded BT Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. HSBC downgraded BT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded BT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

About BT Group

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?