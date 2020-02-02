BT Group (NYSE:BT) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

BT Group (NYSE:BT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BT. Barclays cut shares of BT Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group cut shares of BT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

BT Group has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $17.33. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.32.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BT Group by 154.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,220,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,591,000 after buying an additional 741,951 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of BT Group by 360.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 84,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 66,136 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BT Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $488,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of BT Group by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 85,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 36,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of BT Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BT Group Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

Featured Article: Roth IRA