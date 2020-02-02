BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Downgraded by HSBC

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) was downgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of BT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th.

BT Group stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.47. BT Group has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $3.96.

About BT Group

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Consumer, Enterprise, Global Services, and Openreach. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and TV services under the BT, EE and Plusnet brands.

Read More: How big is the FinTech market?