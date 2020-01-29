Buckingham Research Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Buckingham Research reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $160.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $180.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

SAFM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Sanderson Farms from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Sanderson Farms from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $197.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanderson Farms presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $143.30.

SAFM stock opened at $143.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.92. Sanderson Farms has a 12-month low of $111.77 and a 12-month high of $179.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.38. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $906.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sanderson Farms will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 27th. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 441.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 44.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Kwmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

