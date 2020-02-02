Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Buckle (NYSE:BKE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised Buckle from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of NYSE:BKE traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $24.41. 380,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,570. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.01 and its 200 day moving average is $22.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.81. Buckle has a 1-year low of $14.81 and a 1-year high of $28.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $224.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.78 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Buckle will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Buckle’s payout ratio is presently 60.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 14,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Buckle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $341,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Buckle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Buckle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $439,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

