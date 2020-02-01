Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Trading Up 11.5%

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc (NYSE:BBW)’s share price was up 11.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.80 and last traded at $4.76, approximately 277,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 348,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BBW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $66.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.47.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $70.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.30 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. Research analysts predict that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBW. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,229,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,874,000 after acquiring an additional 387,371 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 958,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 319,000 shares during the period. Raging Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 946,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 208,996 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 697.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 80,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 93,514 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. 53.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items.

