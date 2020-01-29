Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,070,000 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the December 31st total of 3,490,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

In other Builders FirstSource news, COO David E. Rush sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $294,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,353.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth $597,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth $324,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 250.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 11,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 34.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 516,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after buying an additional 133,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.73.

Shares of BLDR opened at $26.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.90. Builders FirstSource has a twelve month low of $12.46 and a twelve month high of $27.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.23.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 37.03%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

