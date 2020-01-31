Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) Short Interest Up 10.8% in January

Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the December 31st total of 2,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 820,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

BG stock opened at $52.47 on Friday. Bunge has a 12 month low of $47.26 and a 12 month high of $59.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.87. Bunge had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bunge will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

In other news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 1,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $97,604.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,801.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Bunge during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,987,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 110,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 633,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,872,000 after acquiring an additional 7,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 876.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 184,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,472,000 after acquiring an additional 166,009 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bunge in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bunge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.40.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

