Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL) versus Vale (OTCMKTS:VALE) Head to Head Review

Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL) and Vale (NYSE:VALE) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bunker Hill Mining and Vale’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bunker Hill Mining N/A N/A -$7.74 million N/A N/A Vale $36.58 billion 1.64 $6.86 billion $1.85 6.34

Vale has higher revenue and earnings than Bunker Hill Mining.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bunker Hill Mining and Vale, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bunker Hill Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Vale 0 9 6 0 2.40

Vale has a consensus price target of $13.96, indicating a potential upside of 19.00%. Given Vale’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vale is more favorable than Bunker Hill Mining.

Volatility & Risk

Bunker Hill Mining has a beta of 18.72, suggesting that its share price is 1,772% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vale has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.9% of Vale shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bunker Hill Mining and Vale’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bunker Hill Mining N/A N/A -2,105.98% Vale 9.79% 20.52% 9.60%

Summary

Vale beats Bunker Hill Mining on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bunker Hill Mining

Bunker Hill Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the mineral exploration and development activities. The company focuses on exploring zinc, lead, and silver ores. It holds an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Bunker Hill mine, which includes 434 patented mining claims covering an area of 5773.825 acres located in Idaho. The company was formerly known as Liberty Silver Corp. and changed its name to Bunker Hill Mining Corp. in September 2017. Bunker Hill Mining Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Vale

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services. The Coal segment is involved in the extraction of metallurgical and thermal coal; and provides related logistic services. The Base Metals segment produces and extracts non-ferrous minerals, including nickel; and its by-products, such as copper, gold, silver, cobalt, precious metals, and others. The company was formerly known as Companhia Vale do Rio Doce and changed its name to Vale S.A. in May 2009. Vale S.A. was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.