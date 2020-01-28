Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Cut to Sell at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Bunzl (LON:BNZL) to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 1,650 ($21.70) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 2,350 ($30.91).

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BNZL. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Bunzl from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 1,620 ($21.31) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Bunzl from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,450 ($32.23) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bunzl from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on Bunzl from GBX 2,250 ($29.60) to GBX 2,150 ($28.28) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,100 ($27.62).

Shares of LON BNZL opened at GBX 2,021 ($26.59) on Monday. Bunzl has a one year low of GBX 1,891.50 ($24.88) and a one year high of GBX 2,554 ($33.60). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion and a PE ratio of 20.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,074.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,071.54.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

