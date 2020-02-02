Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.23

Shares of Burcon NutraScience Corp (TSE:BU) (NYSE:BUR) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.23 and traded as high as $1.96. Burcon NutraScience shares last traded at $1.91, with a volume of 782,704 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 650.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.23. The stock has a market cap of $164.93 million and a PE ratio of -23.67.

Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) (NYSE:BUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.01 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Burcon NutraScience Corp will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU)

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiary, develops plant protein extraction and purification technology of functional and renewable plant proteins in Canada. Its products include CLARISOY, a soy protein for dairy foods, neutral pH beverages, and coffee creamers/whiteners; and Peazazz, a novel pea protein isolate.

