Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.20

Shares of Burnham Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:BURCA) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.20 and traded as low as $13.58. Burnham shares last traded at $13.60, with a volume of 1,870 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Burnham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

The company has a market cap of $42.80 million, a PE ratio of 44.93 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.19.

About Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA)

Burnham Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells boilers and related heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products and accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its residential hydronic heating products include cast iron, stainless steel, aluminum, and steel boilers; cast iron and steel heat distribution products; and warm air furnaces and central air conditioning systems for the residential heating and cooling markets.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection