Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Byline Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company serving small- and medium-sized businesses, financial sponsors and consumers. The Company offers saving accounts, credit cards, loans, mortgages, lending, equipment leasing, cash management and online banking services. Byline Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stephens upgraded Byline Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Byline Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

Shares of BY traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,668. Byline Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.72 and its 200-day moving average is $18.42. The company has a market capitalization of $752.81 million, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.09.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $68.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. 33.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

