C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of -2.40

News headlines about C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI) have been trending negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. C-Com Satellite Systems earned a media sentiment score of -2.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

C-Com Satellite Systems stock opened at C$1.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.24 million and a P/E ratio of 46.15. C-Com Satellite Systems has a one year low of C$1.19 and a one year high of C$1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.75.

About C-Com Satellite Systems

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc develops and deploys commercial grade mobile auto-deploying satellite-based technology for the delivery of two-way high-speed Internet, VoIP, and video services into vehicles. The company offers iNetVu, a proprietary mobile auto-deploying antenna for the delivery of satellite based Internet services into vehicles while stationary virtually anywhere one can drive, as well as for the transportable platforms.

