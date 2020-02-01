C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler anticipates that the transportation company will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s FY2021 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.23). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 34.67%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CHRW. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.85.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $72.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $71.76 and a 1 year high of $92.72. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.24.

In related news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $50,076.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,821,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 151,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,912,000 after acquiring an additional 32,597 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,800,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $746,079,000 after acquiring an additional 223,856 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 365,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,012,000 after acquiring an additional 11,593 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Read More: What is a Derivative?