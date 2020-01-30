C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $71.75 and last traded at $73.43, with a volume of 119213 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.88.

The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.23). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 40.43%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CHRW shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.18.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 671 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $50,076.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. purchased 665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,974.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 813.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1,161.8% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 972.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.37.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives