C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Down 1.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) traded down 1.5% during trading on Thursday after Stephens lowered their price target on the stock from $77.00 to $74.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide traded as low as $71.76 and last traded at $72.33, 811,909 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 37% from the average session volume of 1,298,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.41.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CHRW. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.85.

In other news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $50,076.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $163,630,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,136,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $350,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,203 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,211,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,679,000 after acquiring an additional 501,129 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,301,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,037,635,000 after acquiring an additional 239,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,800,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $746,079,000 after acquiring an additional 223,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.67% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

