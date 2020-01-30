Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 854,500 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the December 31st total of 779,300 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 372,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCMP traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $150.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,579. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.77 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Cabot Microelectronics has a 1 year low of $95.15 and a 1 year high of $160.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.48.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $278.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabot Microelectronics will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In other news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 10,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total transaction of $1,356,353.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at $958,713.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot Microelectronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Cabot Microelectronics by 1,365.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the third quarter worth $50,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the third quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

CCMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital raised Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $156.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cabot Microelectronics from an “a” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cabot Microelectronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.60.

About Cabot Microelectronics

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

