Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Announces Earnings Results

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Cabot had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $727.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Cabot updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.60-3.90 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.60-3.90 EPS.

NYSE:CBT opened at $40.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.51. Cabot has a fifty-two week low of $37.11 and a fifty-two week high of $50.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Cabot’s payout ratio is currently 35.81%.

In related news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $136,947.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,716.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cabot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cabot in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cabot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know