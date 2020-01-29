Cache Exploration (CVE:CAY) Trading 50% Higher

Cache Exploration Inc. (CVE:CAY)’s stock price traded up 50% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, 171,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 45% from the average session volume of 311,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The stock has a market capitalization of $648,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Cache Exploration Company Profile (CVE:CAY)

Cache Exploration Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its principal property is the Kiyuk Lake gold property that consists of 70 mineral claims covering an area of 590 square kilometers located in Nunavut. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Delta, Canada.

