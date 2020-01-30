Caci International (NYSE:CACI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.33, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Caci International had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Caci International updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 11.91-12.70 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $11.91-12.70 EPS.

CACI opened at $267.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $257.03 and its 200 day moving average is $231.14. Caci International has a fifty-two week low of $156.08 and a fifty-two week high of $274.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.27.

In related news, VP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.42, for a total transaction of $43,399.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,544.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $1,003,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,845 shares in the company, valued at $9,519,737.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,667 shares of company stock worth $1,062,022 over the last three months. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CACI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Caci International in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Caci International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Caci International from $235.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.50.

About Caci International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks