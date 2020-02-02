Caci International (NYSE:CACI) Price Target Raised to $325.00

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $303.00 to $325.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.52% from the company’s previous close.

CACI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Caci International in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Caci International in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Caci International from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Caci International from $235.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Caci International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.55.

Shares of CACI stock traded down $12.63 on Friday, hitting $267.44. 256,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,767. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $258.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.27. Caci International has a twelve month low of $161.26 and a twelve month high of $280.67.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Caci International had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caci International will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caci International news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $1,003,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,845 shares in the company, valued at $9,519,737.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.42, for a total transaction of $43,399.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 554 shares in the company, valued at $126,544.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,667 shares of company stock worth $1,062,022 in the last ninety days. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CACI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Caci International during the first quarter worth about $93,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Caci International during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caci International by 14.5% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Caci International by 5.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Caci International during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Caci International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

