Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ:CDZI) Short Interest Update

Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ:CDZI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,410,000 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the December 31st total of 3,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.7 days. Approximately 16.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cadiz from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Cadiz during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cadiz in the third quarter worth $199,000. James Hambro & Partners bought a new stake in Cadiz in the third quarter worth $218,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Cadiz by 59.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 7,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Cadiz in the second quarter worth $257,000. 31.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDZI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,107. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average of $11.47. Cadiz has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $13.15.

Cadiz Company Profile

Cadiz Inc operates as a land and water resource development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource, and land and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?