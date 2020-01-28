Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) Short Interest Update

Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a growth of 113.6% from the December 31st total of 482,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 305,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CAE stock opened at $29.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.18. CAE has a fifty-two week low of $20.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.79.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $896.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.51 million. CAE had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 14.44%. CAE’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CAE will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.084 dividend. This is an increase from CAE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. CAE’s payout ratio is 34.74%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CAE in the second quarter worth $2,015,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in CAE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,210,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its stake in CAE by 302.6% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CAE by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 111,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Finally, Sandler Capital Management grew its stake in shares of CAE by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 819,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,820,000 after buying an additional 179,246 shares during the period. 49.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.20.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

