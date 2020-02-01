CAE (NYSE:CAE) Earns Hold Rating from TD Securities

TD Securities reiterated their hold rating on shares of CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $37.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CAE from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Shares of NYSE:CAE traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.68. 326,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,748. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.95 and its 200-day moving average is $26.40. CAE has a one year low of $20.41 and a one year high of $30.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $896.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.51 million. CAE had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CAE will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in CAE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,210,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in CAE by 302.6% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in CAE by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 111,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management grew its holdings in CAE by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 819,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,820,000 after buying an additional 179,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CAE by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 219,770 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after buying an additional 57,285 shares in the last quarter. 49.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

