CAE (NYSE:CAE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CAE is a world leader in providing simulation and modelling technologies, and integrated training services to the civil aviation industry and defence forces around the globe. The Company design, manufacture and supply simulation equipment and offer training and services. This includes integrated modelling, simulation and training solutions for commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, aircraft manufacturers and military organizations and a global network of training centres for pilots, and in some instances, cabin crew and maintenance workers. “

Shares of NYSE CAE traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.68. The company had a trading volume of 326,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.40. CAE has a 12 month low of $20.41 and a 12 month high of $30.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $896.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.51 million. CAE had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CAE will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in CAE by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in CAE by 302.6% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CAE by 8.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in CAE by 32.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in CAE by 3.1% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.14% of the company’s stock.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

