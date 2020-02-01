CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target Raised to C$37.00

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CAE. Scotiabank raised their price target on CAE from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on CAE from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and issued a C$34.00 price objective on shares of CAE in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on CAE from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$38.50.

Shares of TSE:CAE traded down C$0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$39.25. The company had a trading volume of 759,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.18. CAE has a 1-year low of C$27.12 and a 1-year high of C$39.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$36.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$34.81.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$896.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$822.00 million. Analysts expect that CAE will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

