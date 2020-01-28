CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target Raised to C$42.00

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CAE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and set a C$34.00 target price on shares of CAE in a report on Thursday, November 14th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$39.00 target price on shares of CAE in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$37.38.

CAE stock opened at C$39.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion and a PE ratio of 31.26. CAE has a 52-week low of C$27.12 and a 52-week high of C$39.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$36.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$34.74.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$896.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$822.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CAE will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. CAE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.51%.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

