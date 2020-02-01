Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.85

Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.85 and last traded at $13.78, with a volume of 125905 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.76.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CZR shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.36.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.49). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Keith Causey sold 5,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $73,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard D. Broome sold 118,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $1,545,057.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,273 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,271. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 10,528 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 390,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 726,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,339,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,222,000 after purchasing an additional 39,095 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 164,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

