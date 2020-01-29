CAI International (NYSE:CAI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CAI INTERNATIONAL, INC. is one of the world’s leading intermodal freight container leasing and management companies. Intermodal freight containers are large, standardized steel boxes, which CAI leases primarily to international steamship companies, and are used to transport cargo by a number of means, including ship, truck and rail. A portion of the container fleet is owned by CAI with the balance being owned by third parties on whose behalf CAI manages the containers. Accordingly, CAI operates its business through two segments: container leasing and container fleet management. Through its international network of offices and agents CAI also has developed an active after-market program for containers retired from the international shipping fleet. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of CAI International in a report on Monday, October 21st. Cowen downgraded CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. CAI International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

NYSE CAI opened at $27.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $483.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.77. CAI International has a twelve month low of $17.87 and a twelve month high of $29.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($1.12). The company had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.04 million. CAI International had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CAI International will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in CAI International by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in CAI International during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CAI International during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in CAI International during the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in CAI International during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

