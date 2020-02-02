Cal Henderson Sells 1,500 Shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $31,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cal Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 27th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $30,360.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $32,355.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $33,630.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $34,110.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $34,005.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $34,830.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $34,575.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $35,910.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $35,070.00.

On Friday, January 3rd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $33,975.00.

Shares of WORK stock opened at $20.73 on Friday. Slack has a fifty-two week low of $19.53 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.98.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.14 million. Slack had a negative return on equity of 554.57% and a negative net margin of 90.86%. Slack’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Slack will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

WORK has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Slack from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Slack in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Slack in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Slack to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Slack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.05.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WORK. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Slack by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slack in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slack in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slack in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Slack in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

